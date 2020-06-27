Everex (EVX) Price Hits $0.23

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Everex has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $174,574.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.23 or 0.05135123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012180 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.