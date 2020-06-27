Everipedia (IQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.89 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, OTCBTC, BigONE and Bitfinex. Everipedia has a market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,011,405,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,792,526,394 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bitfinex, Upbit, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

