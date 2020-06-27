Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 292,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 142.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 97.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.70. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

