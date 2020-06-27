Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of AQUA traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.68. 1,980,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,255. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,541 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,684 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 1,718,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after buying an additional 1,096,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Analyst Recommendations for Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

