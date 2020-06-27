Factom (FCT) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Factom has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Factom has a total market cap of $14.86 million and $358,436.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00017818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.01792172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00167777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00107123 BTC.

About Factom

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,228,731 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official website is factom.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, BCEX, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

