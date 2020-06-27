Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $30.63 Average PT from Analysts

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE FSLY traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,478,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Fastly’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 304,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,961.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,553 shares of company stock worth $7,244,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fastly by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

