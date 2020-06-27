First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,556.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,267 shares of company stock worth $259,213 and sold 63,206 shares worth $1,836,182. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,599. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

