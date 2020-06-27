First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.95 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post sales of $112.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $117.50 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $101.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $451.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $463.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $456.75 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $460.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIN. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.87. 1,801,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,599. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.38 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,405.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,556.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 and have sold 63,206 shares valued at $1,836,182. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

