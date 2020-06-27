First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, EVP R Douglas Rose acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,666.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.