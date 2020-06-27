Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.79.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

FND stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,306. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,005,358 shares of company stock valued at $306,245,747. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,147,000 after buying an additional 1,625,391 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after buying an additional 966,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after buying an additional 959,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,635,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

