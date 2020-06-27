FunFair Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.01 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, LATOKEN and Livecoin. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $23.01 million and $598,937.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.01787283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00167760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00106494 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, IDEX, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, ABCC, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

