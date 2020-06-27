FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a market cap of $6,436.43 and approximately $4,588.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00093304 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00329613 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019664 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000528 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

