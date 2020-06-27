G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. On average, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

