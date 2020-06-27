Genesis Vision Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00011984 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, IDEX and HitBTC. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $530,994.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.01768590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00168067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00107043 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Ovis, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.