GETINGE AB/ADR (GNGBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from GETINGE AB/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY remained flat at $$18.70 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.74. GETINGE AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GETINGE AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

