GINcoin Price Tops $0.0068 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 352.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market cap of $54,424.46 and $10.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 352.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,094.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.02486502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.02486024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00467623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00690475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00064102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00583918 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

