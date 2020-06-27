Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,659,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,933,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

