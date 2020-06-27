GNY (GNY) One Day Volume Tops $2,488.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $2,488.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. During the last week, GNY has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.01848082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00170703 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110196 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

