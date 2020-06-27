Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $39.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NET opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $38.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $210,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,721,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,742,695 shares of company stock valued at $207,499,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 302,028 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

