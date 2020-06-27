Gossip Coin Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $67,051.73 and approximately $780.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 113% higher against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014830 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004525 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000808 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

