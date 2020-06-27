Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of HA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. 1,271,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,683. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $646.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 62.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 475.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

