HeartBout Price Reaches $0.0016 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $84,009.10 and approximately $477.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.01 or 0.05152752 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031646 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012095 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.