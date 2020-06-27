HOQU (HQX) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $330,845.79 and $933,851.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.01842102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110296 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

