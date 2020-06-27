Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $1.66 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 63.4% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.54 or 0.05007320 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031538 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network, Bgogo, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

