I/O Coin (IOC) Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $9,535.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00741425 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00019199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00191124 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,242,748 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

