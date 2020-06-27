iBTC (IBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. iBTC has a total market cap of $4,543.44 and approximately $5.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. In the last week, iBTC has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.01843399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110407 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,992,999 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

