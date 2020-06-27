Independent Money System Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Independent Money System has a total market cap of $6,769.86 and $1.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Independent Money System coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,370.27 or 2.81424378 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019895 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto . The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com

Independent Money System can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

