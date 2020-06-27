INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 79,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,866. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.05. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.