Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Receives $10.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,008,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

