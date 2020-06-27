Ink (INK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $431,059.01

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Ink has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $431,059.01 and approximately $73,082.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.01842102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110296 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

