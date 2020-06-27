Innergex Renewable Energy Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.67. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28.

INE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.43.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

