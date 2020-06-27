Insolar Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Insolar has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $33.86 million and $1.73 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00009386 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

