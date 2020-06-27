ION (ION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,972.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market cap of $313,430.71 and approximately $3,972.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006511 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,204,329 coins and its circulating supply is 13,304,329 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

