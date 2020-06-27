IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 126,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,952 shares in the company, valued at $114,159.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 290,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.