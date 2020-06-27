JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.85 Million

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $198.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.27 million to $311.00 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. UBS Group reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,064,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,335,828. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.