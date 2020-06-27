JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $74.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 366,909 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.