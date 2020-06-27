Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kamada.
KMDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
Shares of KMDA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.74. 113,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,893. The company has a market capitalization of $400.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. Kamada has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.91.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
