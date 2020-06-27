Kleros Price Reaches $0.0202 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Kleros has a market cap of $9.32 million and $32,065.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001499 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,681,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

