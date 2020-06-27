Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

KNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 815.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 616,153 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,642,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,810,000 after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNL traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 1,407,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,877. Knoll has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $583.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

