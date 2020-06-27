Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 48.82.

LHN has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a CHF 44 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 50 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

