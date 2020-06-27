Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

LNDC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 221,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landec will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,482. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 102.5% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,388 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth $4,051,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 368,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 118,393 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 514,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

