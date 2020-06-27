Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.67.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $6,338,083.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,774,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 62,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $7,864,051.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.10. The stock had a trading volume of 224,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,573. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 178.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.