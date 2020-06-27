LiquidApps Achieves Market Cap of $7.61 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $23,209.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002291 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,036,332,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,279,770 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

