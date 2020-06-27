Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $1.09 on Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $136.11 million and $3.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00012135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu and ChaoEX. During the last week, Lisk has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005077 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,413,940 coins and its circulating supply is 124,359,328 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Huobi, HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, LiteBit.eu, COSS, OKEx, Coinbe, Poloniex, Coinroom, CoinEgg, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Gate.io and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

