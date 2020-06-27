Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, HitBTC, Braziliex and YoBit. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $62,898.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 680,754,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, HitBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

