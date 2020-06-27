Loki (LOKI) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Loki has a total market cap of $15.95 million and approximately $13,343.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003638 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,019.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.02456396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.02408219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00457046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00680349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00061570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00578617 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,616,424 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

