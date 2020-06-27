Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $90.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $349,065.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $860,830. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 42.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. 11,951,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,724. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $93.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

