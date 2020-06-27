Maker Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.71 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $447.44 million and $11.71 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $444.96 or 0.04923442 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinMex, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031342 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002327 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, BitMart, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX, Switcheo Network, GOPAX, OKEx, CoinMex, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

