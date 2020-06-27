Maverick Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $194,223.70 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $194,223.70 and $1,823.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.01853471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00169652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00109524 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.