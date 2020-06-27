MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $14,004.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

